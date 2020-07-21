CCSO reports: Fatal overdose in Martinsville

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 6:12 p.m. on July 15, deputies responded to a residence on Mud Switch Road in Martinsville on the report of an overdose death. A 53-year-old male from Hamilton was listed as the victim. Drugs/narcotics were collected as evidence at the scene. No further details were listed.

• At 1:45 p.m. on July 13, a 37-year-old Clarksville female advised she was assaulted and threatened by an acquaintance.

• At 10:54 p.m. on July 15, deputies responded to a fight between juveniles at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. A 17-year-old Wilmington male was listed as a victim. The report indicated he had possible internal injuries.

• At 6 p.m. on July 13, a 34-year-old Wilmington female reported two suspects broke the windows out of her vehicle while it was on Main Street in Port William.

• At 5:30 a.m. on July 13, deputies responded to South 1st Street in Clarksville on the report of a burglary. The report indicates a computer system was stolen. A 29-year-old male resident was indicated as the victim.

• At 8:26 p.m. on July 12, a 19-year-old Martinsville male reported the rear license plate of his vehicle had been stolen. The incident took place on Mill Street.

