BREAKING: Clinton County has 2 more coronavirus-related fatalities; now 4 in 11 days

WILMINGTON — Local officials confirmed Tuesday evening that Clinton County has had two more coronavirus-related fatalities — a total of four fatalities reported in the last 11 days.

Officials said the two most recent deaths were of a man in his 70s and of a man in his 80s, each with underlying health conditions.

Clinton County Health District Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer said she was saddened by the news.

“We send our condolences to their loved ones,” she said, adding that “no additional information will be released out of respect for the families and friends of these two gentlemen.”

The first Clinton County coronavirus-related death was reported July 10 — a male in his 80s with underlying health conditions; the second fatality was reported July 14 — a woman in her 30s with underlying health conditions.

Clinton County officials reported that the current coronavirus-related numbers are: 95 confirmed cases and 22 probable ones for a total of 117; 65 females and 52 males ranging in age from 1 to 95.

A total of 83 are listed as recovered (no longer infectious) and 51 cases are currently being monitored, officials said. There are currently 30 active cases and two people hospitalized.

A week ago

One week earlier, the numbers according to county officials stood at: a total of 93 cases of COVID-19 — 77 confirmed and 16 probable ones, comprised of 51 females and 42 males ranging in age from 12 to 95.

Stop the spread

The Clinton County Health District asks that everyone support and follow the directives and recommendations of Gov.Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health.

Social and physical distancing is essential to limit unnecessary exposures. Adhering to quarantine and isolation measures if exposed to a positive case or if you are experiencing symptoms is also essential.

While challenging, limiting the community’s exposure to this disease will make a lasting impact on reducing deaths associated with the virus.

