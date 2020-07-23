Wilmington Lutheran Mission Church to welcome new pastor

Rev. Kenneth Castor will be installed as pastor of Wilmington Lutheran Mission Church at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 26.

He and his wife, Becky, live in Huber Heights; they have two grown children and two grown grandchildren.

Rev. Castor entered the seminary after retiring as a lieutenant from the Kettering Police Department. He completed his studies at Concordia Theological Seminary in 1997 and was called to serve Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sidney, Ohio. He retired from full-time ministry there in 2017.

Rev. Castor said he is looking forward to serving with the members of the congregations in Wilmington through the ministry of Word and Sacrament.

Everyone is welcome to attend the installations as well as Sunday services at 9:30 a.m., “Where God serves us through the historic liturgy of the Church and the Sacraments in the Divine Service.”