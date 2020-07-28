TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Tuesday, July 28, the 210th day of 2020. There are 156 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On July 28, 1945, the U.S. Senate ratified the United Nations Charter by a vote of 89-2.

On this date:

In 1914, World War I began as Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia.

In 1929, Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis was born in Southampton, N.Y.

In 1932, federal troops forcibly dispersed the so-called “Bonus Army” of World War I veterans who had gathered in Washington to demand payments they weren’t scheduled to receive until 1945.

In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt announced the end of coffee rationing, which had limited people to one pound of coffee every five weeks since it began in Nov. 1942.

In 1945, a U.S. Army bomber crashed into the 79th floor of New York’s Empire State Building, killing 14 people.

In 1959, in preparation for statehood, Hawaiians voted to send the first Chinese-American, Republican Hiram L. Fong, to the U.S. Senate and the first Japanese-American, Democrat Daniel K. Inouye, to the U.S. House of Representatives.

In 1976, an earthquake devastated northern China, killing at least 242,000 people, according to an official estimate.

In 2017, the Senate voted 51-49 to reject Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s last-ditch effort to dismantle President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul with a trimmed-down bill. John McCain, who was about to begin treatments for a brain tumor, joined two other GOP senators in voting against the repeal effort.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Darryl Hickman is 89. Ballet dancer-choreographer Jacques d’Amboise is 86. Musical conductor Riccardo Muti is 79. Former Senator and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Bradley is 77. “Garfield” creator Jim Davis is 75. Singer Jonathan Edwards is 74. Actress Linda Kelsey is 74. TV producer Dick Ebersol is 73. Actress Sally Struthers is 73. Rock musician Simon Kirke (Bad Company) is 71. Rock musician Steve Morse (Deep Purple) is 66. Former CBS anchorman Scott Pelley is 63. Alt-country-rock musician Marc Perlman is 59. Actor Michael Hayden is 57. Actress Lori Loughlin is 56.