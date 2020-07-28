Gov. DeWine: Junior fairs only beginning July 31

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said too many county fairs haven’t followed social distancing and mask recommendations, so “I’ve made the difficult decision to limit all fairs to junior fair events only — livestock competitions and other 4-H and FFA competitions for kids and teens — starting on or after Friday, July 31,” he said at Tuesday’s briefing and via Twitter.

DeWine said holding junior fairs will still provide the essence of the fairs. He added, “Harness racing can proceed with no spectators, but we are prohibiting rides, games, and grandstand events going forward so that we can keep the crowds down.”

DeWine offered specific examples (besides fairs) in which people have gathered and/or not observed the state’s recommendations and the results were COVID-19 cases spreading among them, according to the governor.

The Clinton County Fair has already been held, on July 11-18.

Child care

DeWine announced that, effective Aug. 9, “child care providers in Ohio may return to their normal, statutory ratios and class sizes. Child care providers have a choice to get a subsidy and maintain their current lower ratios. Or they can go back to the normal statutory ratio.

“When child care reopened, I vowed to monitor the data and make adjustments as needed. We will continue to closely monitor reports of COVID in child care, as well as compliance with rules and best practices, and respond as needed to keep our children, families, and teachers safe.

“Even with increased classroom sizes, child care providers will still have to comply with stringent health and safety requirements including face coverings for all staff, symptom and temperature checks, hand washing, frequent cleaning, etc.,” he said.

DeWine added, ”To our child care providers: Thank you. These are not easy times. We are grateful for your hard work and sacrifice.”

Locally

The Clinton County Health District reported that, as of 5 p.m. Monday, Clinton County has had 105 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 probable ones for a total of 134 — 78 females and 56 males ranging in age from 1 to 95 — with 95 cases listed as recovered and 34 active.

There have been five local coronavirus-related deaths, all in the past three weeks. All have had underlying conditions, officials said.

Three Clinton Countians were hospitalized as of the Monday afternoon update; 22 total have been hospitalized, the CCHD reports.

Statewide

The State of Ohio reports, as of the Tuesday afternoon update, 81,896 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,601 probable ones for a total of 86,497. There have been 10,425 hospitalizations including 2,488 ICU admissions.

The state reports 3,118 deaths and 264 probable deaths from COVID-19 for a total of 3,382 deaths.

Governor also addresses child care providers