No Peelle reunion in ‘20

The 130th consecutive Peelle Reunion is cancelled for this year due to the pandemic. Please let your family members know.

Law library meeting

Clinton County Law Library Resources Board will meet in person at the Clinton County Law Library, 3rd Floor, Clinton County Courthouse, 46 S. South Street, Wilmington, Aug. 5 at 12:15 p.m.

Masks will be provided to those who attend.