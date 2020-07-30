OSHP: Man dies in early morning two-vehicle crash in Hillsboro

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning on SR 73 at Pea Ridge Road in the City of Hillsboro.

At approximately 5:36 a.m. a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt was northwest on SR 73 near milepost 8 when it went left of center and struck a 2011 Cadillac SRX traveling southeast head-on, according to the OSHP.

Both drivers were transported to Highland District Hospital by EMS.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Christopher R. Barr, 27, of Hillsboro, was pronounced dead at the hospital by the Highland County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Cadillac, Brittani D. Hilterbran, 30, of Hillsboro was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Barr was not utilizing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the OSHP reported; Hilterbran was wearing her seatbelt.

Drug impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash, the OSHP stated.

The crash remains under investigation.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_Ohio-State-Highway-Patrol-3.jpg