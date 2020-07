Reckman honored

Maine Maritime Academy recently named 230 students to its dean’s list for the 2019-2020 second semester, including Madison Reckman of Wilmington.

Crash causes outage

A power outage north of Wilmington on Wednesday evening was caused by a vehicle collision that involved two electric utility poles that had to be replaced after the accident, stated DP&L.

The outage affected 689 customers, said Mary Ann Kabel, director of corporate communications.