3 blood drives upcoming: Set for Sabina, then Wilmington, Blanchester

SABINA — The new “Blood Donor” face mask is free when you register to donate at the SRWW Joint Fire District community blood drive Monday, Aug. 10 from 1 to 7 p.m. at 179 South Jackson St. in Sabina. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate will also receive the “It’s Time to Save A Life” T-shirt and will be automatically entered in the “Wake Up & Donate Blood Drive” drawing to win a custom Sleep Number bed.

CBC needs donors to meet demand that has risen beyond the traditional summer challenges. CBC continues to maintain social distancing and other COVID-19 safeguards at all blood drives. Capacity remains limited at some blood drives, while blood usage continues to rise.

The CBC COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) program is now open to donors who have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies by blood test. Learn how to help COVID-19 patients by donating CCP at www.GivingBlood.org .

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

WILMINGTON — The new “Blood Donor” face mask is free when you register to donate at the monthly Wilmington community blood drive Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 12 noon to 6:30 p.m. in the Wilmington Municipal Building’s Moyer Community Room, 69 N. South St.

CMH Regional Health System sponsors the monthly Wilmington community blood drive, but it will be held at the Municipal Building until further notice. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

BLANCHESTER — The new “Blood Donor” face mask is free when you register to donate at the Blanchester community blood drive Thursday, Aug. 13 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St.

Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

This face mask is free when you register to donate at one of the local blood drives. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_CBC-Blood-Donor-Face-Mask.jpg This face mask is free when you register to donate at one of the local blood drives. CBC

Set for Sabina, then Wilmington, Blanchester