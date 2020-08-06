Bench trial set for local man accused of shooting his father

WILMINGTON — A shooting suspect’s case will be presented in a one-day trial.

Brandon Breezley, 23, waived his rights to a jury trial on Thursday in Clinton County Common Pleas Court.

Breezley, currently incarcerated at the Clinton County Jail, will have his case go before Judge John “Tim” Rudduck in a trial scheduled for Sept. 21.

Breezley is accused of assaulting and attempting to murder his father, David, on New Year’s Day. According to court reports, Brandon could face up to 19 years in jail if he is found guilty.

Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Lazenby Road residence in Midland where the victim was found lying on the kitchen floor “covered in blood,” according to the arrest affidavit

When Breezley was placed into custody, he reportedly said, “I just killed my dad, he is dead, I shot him in the head.”

According to the affidavit, the incident started when Brandon and David were arguing, which led to a physical altercation. After a while, Brandon told law enforcement officials he entered his parents’ bedroom and removed a .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol from a safe, officials stated.

When the suspect heard his father walking toward the closed bedroom door so he held the door closed with his left hand. When David tried to enter the bedroom Brandon fired a single shot through the door.

Brandon Breezley allegedly said he heard his father yell and fall to the floor.

The affidavit stated: “Mr. (Brandon) Breezley opened the bedroom door, observed his father lying on the floor and when his father rose to a seated position he shot at him again and saw his father immediately fall backwards.”

The affidavit also reports the suspect said he did not give first aid to his father, or seek assistance.

Breezley https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_breezley.jpg Breezley

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574