Local Briefs: Signal work on 73 at 380; mobile food pantry slated

Signal work at 73 & 380

Traffic signal maintenance on SR 73 at the intersection of SR 380 will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7.

The right lane of SR 73 West will be closed at the intersection and traffic will be maintained with flaggers until approximately 10:30 a.m. All work is contingent upon weather.

Motorists are reminded of the need for additional caution in the area. For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.

Mobile food pantry set

A Food for All Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St., on Thursday, Aug. 13.

TEFAP eligibility income requirements 200% at or above the federal poverty line apply.

Food will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please bring a photo ID and a recent piece of mail with your current address. This is a drive-thru pantry, so there is no need to leave your vehicle. Please have the trunk of your vehicle empty.

If there are any questions please contact April Hoak, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio’s Food for All Coordinator at 513-672-3720.

This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, many local churches, the Free Store Foodbank and community volunteers.

CCPA board to meet

The Clinton County Port Authority board meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 will be a Zoom webinar. Interested individuals must register in advance. Go to https://bit.ly/2Ps4u2H .

PERI meeting canceled

The Public Employee Retirees, Inc. (PERI) meeting previously scheduled for Aug. 11 has been canceled.