Clinton County Sheriff’s Office: Large amounts of stolen property recovered, illegal pot eradicated

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that large amounts of illegal drugs and stolen property have been recovered.

On Tuesday, Aug. 4, the Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the National Insurance Crime Bureau executed a search warrant at the residence of Norman Darrell St. John at 5360 US 68 South, Wilmington. During the search of the property, drugs as well as stolen property were seized, according to a news release from the CCSO.

Several items recovered link back to reports first taken by the Wilmington Police Department involving breaking and entering (B&E) incidents that occurred on Wayne Road on March 4; W. Main St. on multiple occasions; and S. Nelson Ave. on April 25, the CCSO stated.

Additional items located connect to reports being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office involving thefts and B&E’s that occurred on Tar Pike Road March 27; and on SR 730 on Jan. 27, the release stated.

“The recovery of these items is the result of the continuous investigative efforts of B&E’s and thefts by the Sheriff’s Office, said CCSO Col. Brian Prickett. “Our agency strives to follow every lead to solve cases and recover property so the victims of these senseless and selfish crimes can be given some sort of satisfaction.

“A small task the community could complete that would be extremely helpful to law enforcement is the documentation of serial numbers or special markings on personal property that would allow the rightful owner to positively identify their property. Many times, when we recover property, victims have not recorded serial numbers nor marked their personal property in an inconspicuous place making it hard to positively identify items.

“This positive identification of personal property is critical in the prosecution of the case as well as our ability to return property to the rightful owner.”

Pot, saw seized

On Thursday, Aug. 6 the Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification completed a marijuana eradication day. Approximately 70 illegal marijuana plants were identified and confiscated during this event with a street value of $70,000, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

During the confiscation of several illegal marijuana plants on Nauvoo Road, a concrete saw that had been reported stolen from the City of Wilmington was recovered as well, the CCSO reported.

Upon completion of these investigation, the cases will be presented to the Clinton County Prosecutors Office for a determination of criminal charges. Anyone who has reported items stolen is free to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division to request information on the unidentified recovered items.

“As always, we encourage the community to call the Sheriff’s Office, 937-382-1611, if you notice suspicious activity in your area,” Prickett stated. “Providing a timely call, a good description of suspicious persons, vehicles and direction of travel goes a long way in assisting our office in solving crimes.”

