ODOT announces next week’s work

Through the week ending August 22, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County.

All work is contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Continuing impacts

SR 73 Resurfacing — SR 73 will be reduced to one lane between the Warren-Clinton County line and the SR 73 bypass at Wilmington. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers. The project is scheduled to be completed in mid-fall.

SR 73 Turn Lane Installation — Single-lane restrictions on SR 73 at Antioch Road for construction of a left-turn lane by the Clinton County Engineer’s Office. Traffic will be maintained and impacts will continue through late summer.

US 68/SR 251 Resurfacing — From the Clinton-Brown County line to the city of Wilmington, as well as on SR 251 from the Brown County line to US 68. Traffic will be maintained in one lane by flaggers through the remainder of construction. All work is scheduled to be completed by mid-summer of 2020.

New impacts

SR 73 & SR 350 Vegetation Clearing – On SR 73, from the Warren to the Highland County line, and on SR 350, from the Warren County line to SR 73. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards and/or flaggers.

SR 134 Culvert Replacement — Between the Highland County line and Short Road. The route is closed through August 21, and traffic is being detoured via US 50 and SR 124 in Highland County.

US 22 Ditching – Between Ogden and Clarksville roads. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards and/or flaggers.

