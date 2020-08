WILMINGTON — COVID-19 numbers released Friday by the State of Ohio and the Clinton County Health Department actually now show the county with 6 reported deaths rather than recently reported 7. This reclassification is due to the death of a person who was a permanent resident of another county, according to the state, and a temporary resident of Clinton County, said CCHD Director Pamela Bauer.

