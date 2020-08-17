Local Briefs: College honors; parks meeting

2 earn Kettering honors

Sophie Cockman of Wilmington earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing-Prelicensure as Kettering College held its commencement as a drive-through ceremony in July to celebrate its 2020 graduates.

Bethanie Brown of Blanchester earned dean’s list honors for the semester.

On Mercy dean’s list

Chase Collins of New Vienna was named to the summer semester dean’s list at Mercy College of Ohio in Toledo.

CC parks to meet

Clinton County Park Board meeting is at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 20 in the Clinton County Courthouse 2nd Floor Commissioners’ office.

CCCAP to meet

The Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a Board of Trustees meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26. Due to COVID-19, it will be conducted via conference call.