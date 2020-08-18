WPD reports: Multiple incidents, arrests of people on drugs

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 43-year-old male on two counts of allegedly obstructing official business and one count of allegedly failing to comply after trying to perform a traffic stop at 2:06 a.m. on Aug. 13. According to the report, officers performed a traffic stop due to the suspect seen driving a vehicle despite having a suspended license. The officer put their emergency lights on and the vehicle did not stop. The vehicle continued through a red light at the intersection of State Route 134 and South South Street. The vehicle turned right onto Jodie Lane, and the suspect left the vehicle and ran. The suspect did not stop even after the officer advised him to. Police spoke with two passengers who didn’t know why the suspect ran. The officer noted one passenger had “difficulty holding a conversation and keeping her eyes open” and believed they were under the influence. The officer called and EMS unit who took the passenger to Clinton Memorial Hospital. Upon inspecting the vehicle, a crystal-like substance was found on the passenger seat, a white powdery substance, and other drug paraphernalia.

• Police arrested a 33-year-old male for alleged domestic violence at 10:54 p.m. on Aug. 15 on Piedmont Street. According to the report, the victim, age 30, advised the suspect stated that he was going to “beat her (expletive) if she called anyone for help.” She also advised the suspect told her he would “kick all of the doors into the house.” The father of the victim arrived and was “emotional,” according to the report. The father advised he would “finish” the suspect. The police spoke with him and called him down. The father advised the victim called him and his wife and they could hear, over the phone, the suspect “yelling and pushing”. The suspect came from around the north side of the house and was “sweating profusely and his clothes were soaked.” The suspect was placed in handcuffs and started “talking so fast that it was hard to understand him.” He advised he relapsed and had been up for four days, according to the report. He claimed he was attacked by the victim. The report indicates the suspect had “some scrapes on his face that appeared to be old as they had started scabbing.” Officers were advising the suspect of his rights but he “continually interrupted.” The report indicated they believed the suspect was on a stimulate. The suspect was taken to the jail; the victim was advised to get a protection order.

• Police arrested a 19-year-old female for a warrant during a traffic stop on West Locust Street at 3:42 p.m. on Aug. 13. According to the report, narcotics were located. The report indicates a meth pipe was found on the suspect possession, drug equipment was found in a drug tin, and hypodermic needles were also found.

• Police arrested a male subject who had a felony warrant through the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop on East Main Street at 10:19 p.m. on Aug. 13. Officers located a dosage unit of amphetamines/meth, a dosage unit of marijuana, and a light bulb meth pipe. The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation for driving with a suspended license.

