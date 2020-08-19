CLINTON CO. SHERIFFS REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a subject for allegedly failing to comply after an attempted vehicle stop at 3:11 a.m. on Aug. 9. According to the report, deputies attempted to stop a Razor side-by-side on Jonesboro Road around Midland and the vehicle failed to stop. The vehicle was later located at a residence where the driver was arrested.

• At 2:03 p.m. on Aug. 8, a 76-year-old Midland female reported a domestic incident between her and her child. The report indicates the victim was injured, but the injuries were described as “unknown.”

• At 1:55 p.m. on Aug. 12, a 49-year-old Sabina male reported someone broke into a barn at his Thorpe Road residence and stole a four-wheeler, a three-wheeler, and other tools. The incident took place between Aug. 7 and the reporting date.

• At 11 p.m. on Aug. 12, a 59-year-old Germantown female reported damage done to her Ford Explorer. The victim blames a family member. The incident took place on Nauvoo Road in Blanchester, Vernon Township.

• At 12:06 p.m. on Aug. 9, a 65-year-old Midland male reported someone stole his credit card and was using it at businesses in the county.

