Webinar to help fight suicide among senior citizens

With isolation and loneliness growing among older adults in the age of COVID, the risk of death by suicide in this age group grows significantly.

That is why the Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties (MHRB), in partnership with prevention staff at Talbert House, invite seniors and caregivers of all types to attend a webinar on preventing suicide among older adults at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1

“According to The Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 18 percent of people who died by suicide in recent years were 65 years old or older,” said Barbara Adams Marin, prevention services supervisor at Talbert House. “When 1 in 4 seniors who attempt suicide actually dies by suicide, we all need to learn the risk factors and warning signs and know how to step in to help older relatives and neighbors.”

To register for the webinar, visit the MHRB website at mhrbwcc.org. You can click on the “Register Now” button on the homepage. If you have questions, please call 513-695-1695.

