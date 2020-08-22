TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Saturday, Aug. 22, the 235th day of 2020. There are 131 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On August 22, 1972, President Richard Nixon was nominated for a second term of office by the Republican National Convention in Miami Beach.

On this date:

In 1846, Gen. Stephen W. Kearny proclaimed all of New Mexico a territory of the United States.

In 1910, Japan annexed Korea, which remained under Japanese control until the end of World War II.

In 1914, Austria-Hungary declared war against Belgium.

In 1986, Kerr-McGee Corp. agreed to pay the estate of the late Karen Silkwood $1.38 million, settling a 10-year-old nuclear contamination lawsuit. The Rob Reiner coming-of-age film “Stand By Me” was put into wide release by Columbia Pictures.

In 1989, Black Panthers co-founder Huey P. Newton was shot to death in Oakland, California. (Gunman Tyrone Robinson was later sentenced to 32 years to life in prison.)

In 1992, on the second day of the Ruby Ridge siege in Idaho, an FBI sharpshooter killed Vicki Weaver, the wife of white separatist Randy Weaver (the sharpshooter later said he was targeting the couple’s friend Kevin Harris, and didn’t see Vicki Weaver).

In 1996, President Bill Clinton signed welfare legislation ending guaranteed cash payments to the poor and demanding work from recipients.

In 2007, a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Iraq, killing all 14 U.S. soldiers. Hurricane Dean slammed into Mexico for the second time in as many days.

Today’s Birthdays: Broadcast journalist Morton Dean is 85. Author Annie Proulx is 85. Baseball Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski is 81. Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells is 79. Writer-producer David Chase is 75. CBS newsman Steve Kroft is 75. Actor Cindy Williams is 73. Pop musician David Marks is 72. International Swimming Hall of Famer Diana Nyad is 71. Baseball Hall of Famer Paul Molitor is 64. Rock musician Vernon Reid is 62. Country singer Ricky Lynn Gregg is 61. Country singer Collin Raye is 60. Singer Tori Amos is 57. Country singer Mila Mason is 57. Rhythm-and-blues musician James DeBarge is 57. Celebrity chef Giada DeLaurentiis is 50. Singer Howie Dorough (Backstreet Boys) is 47. Comedian-actor Kristen Wiig is 47.