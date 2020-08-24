Prickett, Rudduck named to SSCC board; two students honored

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently announced the reappointment of Kyle Rudduck of Wilmington and Brian Prickett of Wilmington to the Southern State Community College Board of Trustees for a term beginning July 31, 2020 and ending May 11, 2026.

Both Rudduck and Prickett were originally appointed on March 9, 2015.

“I’m delighted to see these two re-appointments,” said SSCC President Dr. Kevin Boys. “It’s extremely important to the college community that there is leadership continuity in the midst of this disruptive pandemic and the adjustments we are needing to make. They have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to the College and our students. I’m confident in their ability to see us through this, and in the end, we’ll be a more nimble and financially stable institution.”

At the Aug. 19 regular meeting, the board nominated and approved for Prickett to continue as Chair and Rudduck to continue as Vice Chair, with the new term beginning Aug. 19, 2020 and ending Dec. 31, 2021.

The SSCC Board of Trustees is awaiting two additional appointments by the governor to occupy a full board.

Students honored

Southern State announced that two of their students, Brock Morris and Christian Weseloh, have been named 2020 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars and will each receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholars are encouraged to assume leadership roles by participating in Society programs and are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service, and leadership potential. Nearly 700 applications were received.

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges

Southern State’s Chapter, Alpha Omicron Eta, requires students to have 12 completed credit hours with a 3.5 GPA to be invited.

