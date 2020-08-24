Wilmington police reports: 5 arrested for B&E incident

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

• Police arrested five individuals for allegedly breaking and entering and trespassing at 9:20 p.m. on Aug. 23. According to the report, police responded to the 100 block of North Spring Street. Another officer on the scene advised of a partially opened window. The basement door was found “pushed open.” Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene to assist. The basement was found empty but discovered two bicycles there. The police arrested two males — ages 34 and 30 — and two females — 55 and 31 — for alleged criminal trespass, and a 44-year-old male for allegedly breaking and entering and obstructing official business. According to the report, a hypodermic syringe and a meth pipe were located. Blinds from an upstairs bathroom in the residence were found attached to one of the bicycles owned by the 44-year-old male.

• Police arrested a 26-year-old Greenfield male for alleged domestic violence at 2:13 a.m. on Aug. 24 on West Sugartree Street. A 25-year-old Lynchburg female was listed as the victim. The report indicates she’s a sibling to the suspect. The report also indicated the victim had a severe laceration.

• Police arrested a 40-year-old for allegedly misusing 911 at 3:05 a.m. on Aug. 24. The report does not indicate what the suspect called 911 for. A dosage unit of amphetamines/methamphetamines was seized, according to the report.

• Police arrested a 23-year-old female for alleged drug abuse instrument possession on at 7:49 p.m. on Aug. 23 at a business on South South Street. According to the report, two hypodermic needles were seized from the suspect.

• Police arrested a male subject for alleged trespassing at a gas station on East Locust Street at 3:55 p.m. on Aug. 23. No further details were listed.

