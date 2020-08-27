Throwback Thursday: School in Sabina

These are some highlights from the News Journal on August 27, 1966:

National headlines

• ‘U.S. Warplanes Set Another Strike Mark; 156 Missions Plaster Reds’

“SAIGON, South Viet Nam (AP) — American warplanes pounded North Viet Nam Friday with the greatest number of missions of the war, the U.S. command announced today. The command said no U.S. planes were lost in heavy raids, the second time this week American pilots set a record for strike missions.”

• ‘Senate Urges $1.60 Hourly Minimum Pay’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has passed its version of minimum wage legislation that would extend the law’s coverage to at least seven million more workers and boost base pay from the present $1.25 to $1.60 an hour.”

Locally

• ‘Fast, Early Drawdown Part of Lake Project’

“An apparent package of both good and bad news has arrived for sportsmen using Cowan Lake State Park: A $1.5 million development program is in the office, but it may cut the lake season a month or more short and affect the marvelous muskie fishing that has been enjoyed this season.

“The development calls for 25 vacation cabins, a 207-site Class A camping area (with showers, restrooms, laundry and commissary), a new swimming beach, 3.5 miles of access roads, and a new sewage and water system.‘“Sound good? Yes, but the chorus of complaints has already started. … the first rapid drawdown of the lake in four years is scheduled to begin Sept. 6, pulling the water level of the 700-acre lake down 14.2 feet in 25 days.”

• “No. 2 fullback for Wilmington High School, Rick Kneisel, is shown making a speedy move with good blocking ahead of him” in a scrimmage game at Columbus DeSales. However, Kneisel suffered a dislocated elbow later in the game “which will sideline him for several weeks.”

• “Miss Mariann Shirden, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Shirden, Clarksville Route 1, and a senior at Clinton-Massie High School, is among 360 young ladies from all over Ohio participating in the State Future Farmers of America Sweetheart contest on the stage of the huge Youth Center of the Ohio State Fair.”

• The Gumley Implement Co. in Wilmington advertised the Avco New Idea Uni System, the “World’s Only Self-Propelled Corn Picker.”

• Showing at the Wilmington Drive-in was Don Knotts in”The Ghost & Mr. Chicken.”

This photo contains the info "Sabina — Elizabeth Powell, Teacher; Runyon, Supt." and that's it. Do you recognize anyone? Can you tell us more? The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.