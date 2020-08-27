Wilmington Air Park named a top airport in Ohio: locals can vote for #1

WILMINGTON — Voting is now open for Ohio Business Magazine’s “Top in Ohio” Awards. The Wilmington Air Park was selected as one of the top three airports in Ohio, and now the voting is up to the public.

“This recognition is based on the capacity, the operations and the performance of the airport, as well as the opportunities for business at the Airport,” said Clinton County Port Authority Executive Director Dan Evers.

Jennifer Ekey, Economic Development Director for the Port Authority, nominated the air park.

“We have so many things to offer to businesses at our airport,” she said. “The nomination form looked at both the physical capabilities as well as the amenities available to resident businesses and those considering locating at the Wilmington Air Park.”

Voting opened on August 26 at 8 a.m. and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Everyone is encouraged to vote at http://bit.ly/BestOhioAirport .

Additionally, the link will be shared regularly on all of the Wilmington Air Park and Clinton County Port Authority social media outlets, along with information about the Wilmington Air Park. Participants may vote one time daily.

The other two airports in the top three are Dayton International Airport and Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

“We have a great asset here, and we know the community is supportive of all of the businesses that call the Wilmington Air Park home,” said Evers. “We have over 4,000 employees that come to work here at 14 different and diverse businesses.”

The Wilmington Air Park, in addition to approaching 100% occupancy of its nearly 2.8 million square feet of tenant space, increased cargo volume by nearly 230 million pounds in the 12-month period ending April 20 – resulting in the Air Park being Ohio’s highest-volume cargo airport and the 39th highest-volume airport in the U.S., according to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Ohio Business Magazine noted: “We are asking our readers and professionals across Ohio to vote for Ohio’s Best Businesses. Across the state and nation, Covid-19 has brought challenging times — what better way to give positive exposure for those local businesses that you admire and appreciate.”

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_Best-in-Ohio-Business-Logo.jpg

Locals can vote local facility for #1