Clinton County: 3rd COVID-19 death in last 3 days

WILMINGTON — A Clinton County woman has died from COVID-19 — the third reported local coronavirus-related death in the past three days and the ninth since early July.

The victim was in her 80s and had no known underlying medical conditions, the Clinton County Health District reported Thursday morning.

None of the three most recent victims had underlying conditions, the CCHD reported. The first six victims were reported to have underlying medical conditions.

To date, the nine Clinton County fatalities that officials said were coronavirus-related (and the dates reported) are:

• July 10 — a man in his 80s

• July 14 — a woman in her 30s

• July 21 — a man in his 70s

• July 21 — a man in his 80s

• July 27 — a woman in her 70s

• July 29 — a woman in her 90s

• Aug. 25 — a man in his 70s

• Aug. 26 — a woman in her 70s

• Aug. 27 — a woman in her 80s

