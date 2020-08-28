Clinton Co. Farmers Market continues

WILMINGTON — The Clinton Country Farmers Market continues its 21st Summer Market on Mulberry Street between Main and Locust streets every Saturday 8:30 a.m. to noon through Sept. 26.

General safety guidelines are based on recommendations from the Ohio Farmers Market Network and health officials. All customers are asked to follow these basis recommendations:

1. If you are not feeling well, please stay home.

2. Customers are encouraged to wear face covering while at the market. All vendors, staff, and volunteers will be required to wear face coverings and practice hand hygiene after each transaction.

3. Please observe social distancing.

4. Please drive safely while moving through the mural parking lot.

5. A handwashing station is available.

The market continues to offer options for our customers of “walk-in” and “pre-ordering and pick-up” shopping. For customers who wish to pre-order from the vendors, customers will pick up their orders from vendors either at the “walk-in” area of the market or in the “pick-up” only section.

The “pick-up” only section is in the mural parking lot off Main Street. Customers drive into the lot and stop at the vendor’s vehicle.

Customers who chose pre-ordering may order products directly from vendors during the week prior to each Saturday market. Those wishing to pre-order will find vendor contact information, products offered, directions regarding when an order must be placed, and payment methods accepted at www.clintoncountyfarmersmarket.com .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_market-7.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_market-8.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_market-9.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_market-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_market-2.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_market-3.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_market-4.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_market-5.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_market-6.jpg