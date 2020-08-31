Jefferson Township receives Clinton County Legacy Fund grant

A $40,000 Clinton County Legacy Fund grant recently awarded to Jefferson Township will go to pave a parking lot at the new Jefferson Township Fire Station.

The fire station was built at the old Jefferson School site, and the only paved area there is what was existing from the school, which is in poor condition, said Donna P. Lansing, the Jefferson Township fiscal officer.

Parking will be improved at the site by providing new paved parking spaces, including handicap-accessible spaces.

The plan of the Board of Jefferson Township Trustees is to improve the parking to allow for more community events in the township, including a centralized polling location for elections, Lansing said.

Jefferson Township is one of nine recipients in the first cycle of grants awarded by the Legacy Fund Committee. The Legacy Fund consists of money the county obtained from selling county-owned Clinton Memorial Hospital.

Legacy Fund Committee members join Jefferson Township officials in connection with a project to pave a parking lot at the new Jefferson Township Fire Station. The paving project recently was awarded Legacy Fund grant dollars. From left are Mike McCarty, Joe Hete, Michelle Morrison, Jefferson Township Trustee Dale Cochran, Jefferson Township Fiscal Officer Donna P. Lansing, Jefferson Township Trustee Joe Panetta, Janet Dixon, and Tony Long.