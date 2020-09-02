Wilmington College agriculture prof earns Ph.D.

WILMINGTON — Chad W. McKay, assistant professor of agriculture at Wilmington College, successfully successful completed his doctoral studies this summer in leadership studies with a focus on agriculture.

McKay earned his Ph.D. from Xavier University and successfully defended his dissertation titled, “Factors Contributing to Students’ Graduation in Agriculture Education in a 4-Year University Through the Lens of Social Cognitive Career Theory.”

The terminal degree complements his B.S. in agriculture from WC in 2013 and a Master of Science degree in agricultural business economics from Southern Illinois University in 2014.

McKay has been a member of WC’s agriculture faculty since 2015. His primary teaching focus includes business, economics and finance as it pertains to agriculture.

McKay