K of C sets fish fry

The Knights of Columbus Council 3369 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church will hold a drive-thru/walk-up fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 in the St. Columbkille Parish Center parking lot, Wilmington.

The cost is $12. Each meal includes a choice of three pieces of fried or baked fish or six shrimp; and all of the following sides: potato wedges, mac-n-cheese, green beans, brownie and cocktail and tartar sauces.