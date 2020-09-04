A developing city: Council talks Sugartree future including DORA

WILMINGTON — Developments in different districts were discussed and moved forward Thursday at Wilmington City Council’s meeting.

Members performed either the first readings, or approved ordinances, that saw developments or land donations to the area.

These included the first readings for adopting the Sugartree Street Enhancement Conceptual Design and Development Plan and approving the application for the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA).

Council also approved resolutions to make bids for the 2020 Street Improvement Project and accepting land donations.

Regional Planning Commissioner Taylor Stuckert gave a presentation about the Sugartree Tree project during the City Revitalization Committee report.

Stuckert told council the plan was to add to the Sugartree Street corridor while also honoring its history. They’re also hoping to make it an enticing location for locals to live and do business.

“It certainly would be nice to get mixed-use development up and down Sugartree Street,” said Stuckert. “I think that’s the kind of thing that’s going to make it more inviting for students who aren’t familiar with Wilmington to leave (the Wilmington College) campus and come downtown.”

According to a conceptual design and development plan, in the summer of 2019 the Gosssman Group was engaged by Wilmington Community Partners to explore opportunities to enhance the corridor.

Stuckert told council they engaged with locals about what they wanted to see in the plan. Residents desire to see improvements to the streets, additional lighting for safety, new restaurants and bars, and improvements to the older structures.

Council approved the first reading; councilmember Kelsey Swindler abstained due to her husband, Eric Guindon, being involved with the Art House located on Sugartree Street.

During the Judiciary Committee report, council held the first reading of an ordinance approving an application submission for a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) for the city.

DORA is a specific area where alcoholic drinks can be purchased in a disposable cup (with a DORA sticker) from permitted establishments and enjoyed within the area.

Council passed the first reading (with Swindler abstaining due to the aforementioned reason). Councilmember and Committee Chair Matt Purkey also abstained due to his employment at the General Denver.

During the City Services Committee report, council approved a resolution allowing Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker to advertise bids for the 2020 Street Improvements Project.

During this report, they also approved a resolution accepting roughly 21 acres of land in Adams and Union Townships donated to the city.

Eveland and Purkey both indicated this property could become the newest parts of the bike trail.

Council moves forward on Sugartree including DORA

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

