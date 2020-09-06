Clinton County Republicans open new local headquarters

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Republican Headquarters officially opened on Saturday in the former Waring Office Supplies building at 144 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington.
The headquarters hours are 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday; noon-6 p.m. Saturday; and closed Sunday.
From left are young Republicans Alia Hester, Kayla Beam and Khloe Beam.
The official photo display of elected GOP officials in Clinton County.
From left are Nancy McKay, Dr. Mary Lou Inwood, Jonathan McKay, Joe Daugherty, Tim Inwood, Belinda Cook, Tracy Hopkins, Jeff Linkous and Kelly Hopkins.