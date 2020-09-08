CCSO reports: Several arrests made

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 46-year-old Wilmington male for allegedly failing to comply at 3:11 a.m. on Sept. 3. According to the report, while responding to a report of a man with a gun where shots were fired on Sabina Road in Liberty Township, deputies observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle. Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop with the vehicle and engaged in a pursuit when the vehicle failed to stop. The report indicates no drugs or alcohol were involved.

• Deputies arrested a different 46-year-old Wilmington male for allegedly operating a vehicle while under the influence and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on U.S. 22 West in Union Township at 4:06 a.m. on Sept. 2.

• Deputies arrested a 35-year-old Wilmington female for alleged criminal mischief at 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 3 after responding to a domestic incident on State Route 729 North in Sabina, Wilson Township. A 47-year-old Sabina female was listed as the victim, a friend of the suspect. A Dodge truck was listed as being damaged.

• Deputies arrested a subject for alleged trespassing at Woodville Road residence in Blanchester, Marion Township, at 6:43 a.m. on Sept. 4. A 56-year-old Blanchester female was listed as the victim. An acquaintance of the victim was indicated as the suspect.

• Deputies arrested a 42-year-old Wilmington male for alleged drug instrument possession at 3 p.m. on Sept. 3 at a Midland residence.

• Deputies arrested a male subject for alleged O.V.I. charges during a traffic stop at 1:42 a.m. on Sept. 1 around Farmers Road and State Route 350 East in Martinsville. According to the report, deputies found drugs and a hypodermic syringe. Additional drug charges are pending, according to the report.

• Deputies charged a male subject with alleged drug paraphernalia in Marion Township at 12:06 a.m. on Sept. 7. The report indicates a truck belonging to a 70-year-old Goshen male was stolen. A glass pipe with residue was seized.

• At 2:06 p.m. on Sept. 3, deputies received a report of menacing and a theft occurring on Gallimore Road in Liberty Township. Deputies collected two bullet casings and the report listed a John Deere Gator was stolen. An acquaintance of the victim was indicated as a suspect. Drugs were inspected to be in use.

• At 2:10 a.m. on Sept. 2, deputies conducted a traffic stop around State Route 350 East and McKibben Road in Martinsville for a traffic violation and discovered the 2004 Mazda MX3 had been reported stolen. The report indicates the vehicle was recovered. The victim is listed as a company in Crittenden, Kentucky. A 38-year-old female from Corinth, Kentucky was listed as a suspect.

• At 7 p.m. on Aug. 29, a 25-year-old Sabina male reported his vehicle was stolen in Port William.

• At 12:18 p.m. on Aug. 31, a 30-year-old Clarksville female reported her significant other stole multiple items from her apartment. The report lists two gold chains, a bracelet with diamonds, three gold rings, $1,000 in cash, and an HP laptop as the stolen items.

• At 11:02 a.m. on Sept. 4, deputies discovered suspected narcotics during a traffic stop around State Route 350 West in Clarksville, Vernon Township. The exact type of narcotics were not listed in the report.

• At 1:23 p.m. on Sept. 2, during a traffic stop on Farmers Road in Martinsville, possible narcotics and paraphernalia was located. According to the report, a bear-shaped tablet, an eyeglass box, a digital scale, two used hypodermic syringes, and a ‘composition notebook’ were seized. A 39-year-old Mt. Orab female was listed as a suspect.

• At 4:11 a.m. on Sept. 6, suspected narcotics were located during a traffic stop on State Route 350 West in Clarksville, Vernon Township. According to the report, after receiving consent to inspect the vehicle, deputies seized less than 100 grams of marijuana, a clear pill capsule with a crystal-like substance, and a multicolored glass marijuana pipe.

• At 12:44 p.m. on Sept. 4, deputies received a report of a mailbox being damaged at a Townsend Road in Lynchburg, Clark Township. A 66-year-old female resident was listed as the victim. A neighbor was indicated as a suspect.

• At 10:34 p.m. on Sept. 6, deputies responded to a theft report on South Sugartree Street in Clarksville. The report indicates a Samsung Tab A tablet was stolen from a 23-year-old Clarksville male. The victim’s significant other is indicated as a suspect.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

