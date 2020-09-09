Webinar for senior caregivers to help fight suicide among senior citizens

The warning signs of potential suicide among senior citizens can often go unnoticed if neighbors and loved ones aren’t checking in on them regularly.

That’s why the Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties, in conjunction with prevention staff at Talbert House, is holding an informational webinar on senior suicide prevention for caregivers, family and friends at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The lunchtime webinar will provide insight on factors that may lead seniors to consider death by suicide, signs that someone is thinking of or planning to take his or her own life, and things people can do to step in to help.

“Statistics indicate that one in four seniors who consider suicide actually do die by suicide, compared to one in 200 younger people,” said Barbara Adams-Marin, supervisor of Talbert House Prevention Services for Warren and Clinton Counties. “Isolation is one factor that plays into that thought sometimes, but there are lots of things caregivers and others can do to help.”

To register for the webinar, visit the MHRB website at mhrbwcc.org. You can click on the “Register Now” button on the homepage. If you have questions, please call 513-695-1695.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_Mental-Health-Recovery-Board.jpg