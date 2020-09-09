Clinton County judge jails, fines six local people

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Aug. 31, 2020 and Sept. 4, 2020:

• Gary Saylor II, 39, of Wilmington, breaking and entering, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Saylor must have no contact with any vacant residence in Wilmington and pay $48.24 in restitution. An obstructing official business charge was dismissed.

• Jessica Adams, 31, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Adams must have no contact with any vacant house in Wilmington.

• Karmen Meadows, 30, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Adams must have no contact with any vacant house in Wilmington.

• Lisa Whitaker, 55, trespassing, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Adams must have no contact with any vacant house in Wilmington.

• Jerrodd Griffith, 34, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Griffith must have no contact with any vacant houses in Wilmington.

• Noah Shelton-Burns, 20, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Michael Pierson, 37, of Hillsboro, “handle firearm”, marijuana possession, fined $400, fined $270 court costs.

• Katrina Coffey, 39, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, fined $400, assessed $270 court costs.

• Delbert Wallace, 40, of Martinsville, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fictitious registration, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. A driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine was dismissed.

• Kameron Collins, 30, of Dayton, disorderly conduct, fined $65, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Collins.

• Travis Kuhlman, 38, of Sabina, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $200, assessed $270 court costs. The cases were waived by Kuhlman. A driving under suspension-failing to reinstate charge was dismissed.

• Cassandra Carter, 58, of Mansfield, going 95 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Carter.

• Kahlil Dinkins, 19, of Mobile, Alabama, going 113 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Dinkins.

• Shanmukha Achyutha, 25, of Cincinnati, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Achyutha.

