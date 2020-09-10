September message: Recovery in reach

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Common Pleas Court and its Community Supervision Department is taking part in this September’s “Recovery Month.”

Recovery Month is an annual event that’s in its 31st year, sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to enhance awareness and education regarding substance-use disorders.

Recovery Month is held each September to honor and celebrate the people who have made progress in recovery, as well as a way to share their journey.

The local Community Supervision Department invites members of the community to its “Recovery Rally” to be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23 at Sugartree Ministries, located at 180 East Main Street in Wilmington.

“We encourage our community to come hear what recovery means from those who are in it,” stated Chief Probation Officer Duane Weyand.

This year’s national theme is “Join the Voices for Recovery.”

“We are fortunate to have been able to collaborate with Sugartree Ministries to host this great event. Every day they work with members of our community who struggle with addiction,” stated a news release from the Community Supervision Department.

You-Turn Recovery Docket

The Clinton County You-Turn Recovery Docket (aka drug court) has worked hard to help those with addiction issues, and recently celebrated its 36th graduate.

You-Turn currently has 16 participants, and the supervision staff cannot thank them enough for their tireless dedication to maintaining their sobriety.

Currently, the supervision staff oversees an additional 248 people on supervision, many of whom continue the fight to ensure they are maintaining their sobriety, too.

Each year the supervision staff works to find grant funds to assist those with addiction. For 2020, the Community Supervision Department was awarded a little over $350,000 in grants to address addiction issues.

“We use this for transitional living, drug and alcohol treatment, in-house treatment, public assistance, and for even little things like cab vouchers to get people to treatment,” said Weyand.

Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck has said many times, “Don’t run from us, run to us.” This motto holds true to many of those on supervision with addiction issues. It is hard to address issues when those in need are not showing up.

Supervision Dept. staff

The Community Supervision Department is made up of eight employees. Weyand said his colleagues are awesome people who work hard for those on supervision as well as the community.

The supervision staff works toward finding people individual treatment, residential treatment, housing, food, and transportation. They realize that solving some basic needs assists those in recovery.

Brenda Harris, MS, LICDC-CS (Licensed Independent Chemical Dependency Counselor – Clinical Supervisor), handles Intervention-in-Lieu-of-Conviction. She does one-on-one counseling, training, and other counseling services.

Jessica Harrington, LSW (Licensed Social Worker), heads up the You-Turn Recovery Docket. She brings a lot of experience to the role, as she is the case manager for You-Turn. She also has others she supervises who are not affiliated with You-Turn Recovery Docket. Those who know Harrington know she brings a lot of passion to her work, stated the news release.

James Crafton, LSW, has 20-plus years of extensive knowledge of counseling and therapeutic work. He is the Recovery Liaison. He works with clients and providers to aid in treatment and conducts assessments. Crafton is always eager to help others.

Jeff Lemmons has been on staff almost four years. He brings a lot of policing experience to the supervision department as he was a local officer and has a great rapport with everyone. Lemmons supervises those assigned to basic and enhanced basic supervision. He has compassion and commitment to those he supervises, the news release stated.

Brittany Patterson, CDCA (Chemical Dependency Counselor Assistant), came from a local treatment provider. Her knowledge of Medicaid, treatment, and case planning is stellar. She is wise beyond her years and the staff is blessed to have her correctional experience and treatment experience.

Amanda Gordley, CDCA, is part of the staff, as well. Gordley is no stranger to working with those in need as she has aided with youth in this county for years. She recently earned her CDCA credentials. Gordley has a lot of knowledge in dealing with those who have been effected by trauma.

Lyle Delph, the Pre-Sentence Investigation writer, has been with the department for many years. He brings a 30-plus years career of policing and working with Adult Parole to the office. He prepares reports for the court.

From left in the front are Amanda Gordley, Brittany Patterson, Jessica Harrington, Brenda Harris, and James Crafton; and from left in the back are Jeff Lemmons, County Commissioners Mike McCarty, Kerry Steed and Brenda Woods, and Chief Probation Officer Duane Weyand. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_supervision_p-2.jpg From left in the front are Amanda Gordley, Brittany Patterson, Jessica Harrington, Brenda Harris, and James Crafton; and from left in the back are Jeff Lemmons, County Commissioners Mike McCarty, Kerry Steed and Brenda Woods, and Chief Probation Officer Duane Weyand. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

