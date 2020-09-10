STORY UPDATE #2: Blanchester school board president pleads not guilty to DUI, weapons charge

The president of the Blanchester Local Schools Board of Education has pled not guilty to charges of alleged DUI and “using weapons while intoxicated” after he was stopped Aug. 20 in Miami Township, Clermont County.

The police officer’s report states that Wilson, 39, of Blanchester was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck on Loveland-Miamiville Road near Branch Hill Guinea Pike around 10:51 p.m. when he allegedly made a marked lanes violation and “While under the influence of alcohol did carry a firearm to wit did knowingly possess a Ruger .38 in the driver seat/floor board of the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol,” according to the report, which stated that Wilson refused a breathalyzer test.

Wilson’s Cincinnati-based attorney, Jeremiah Denslow, told the News Journal Thursday afternoon that this is Wilson’s first alleged DUI violation.

Denslow said Wilson is now under a driver’s license suspension due to the alleged DUI.

“We do plan on challenging that in court,” said Denslow. “The suspension is not indicative of any prior violations.”

Wilson was arraigned in Clermont County Municipal Court on Aug. 27 and he entered a not guilty plea, according to the Clermont County Municipal Court website. A continuance to Sept. 17 was granted on Sept. 1.

“Kyle is a proud member of the Blanchester Community,” said Denslow in a statement. “Most importantly, he’s a family man with a loving wife and three young children. Kyle is an active member of his church and serves his community as president of the Blanchester School Board.

“It’s my understanding that on Aug. 20, the Miami Township Police Department stopped Kyle for a minor traffic violation,” Denslow continued. “During the stop, officers developed suspicion that Kyle may have been under the influence of alcohol — something he strongly denies. It’s my understanding there is no allegation whatsoever that Kyle was using a firearm on the night of the incident. Rather, the allegation is that Kyle holds a concealed carry permit and there was a firearm in his vehicle.”

Denslow added, “At this stage of the case, we’re still in the process of collecting reports, witness statements, videos and other evidence obtained by the police. It would be inappropriate for me to speculate or comment further on the details of the case without reviewing all the evidence. While Kyle would like to publicly assert his innocence, I’ve asked him not to make any public statements nor speak to members of the local media. On behalf of Kyle and his family, I would ask for your patience as we challenge the allegations against him in court.”

Blanchester Superintendent Dean Lynch told the News Journal Thursday that he and other board members are aware of the charges.

“It is critical to understand that the allegations being made do not involve our district, students or staff in any manner,” said Lynch. “Since this is a personal matter for the board president, the board of education will not publicly discuss the facts or circumstances surrounding the charges made against the board president.”

As for what will happen with Wilson’s standing as part of the school board, Lynch said they will let the process run its course.

“The leadership Mr. Wilson has brought to the school board and superintendent is nothing short of exceptional,” said Lynch. “I’m confident right decisions will prevail in due time. In the meantime, we all wish our board president the best.”