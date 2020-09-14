LOCAL BRIEFS

Community Action schedules

Sept. 30 board meeting

The Clinton County Community Action Program Inc. will hold a Board of Trustees meeting on Sept. 30 at 8:30 a.m.

The meeting will be held at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center, located at 717 North Nelson Avenue, Wilmington.

SSCC sets meeting

The Southern State Community College Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 in the Edward K. Daniels auditorium on SSCC’s Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive in Hillsboro for a regular board meeting.

Please visit www.sscc.edu/about/board- trustees.shtml for more information on upcoming meetings.