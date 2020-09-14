Fundraiser planned for Wilmington City Schools teacher and husband

Jaime and Gabe Polston were recently hit by another driver while riding their motorcycle. Jaime, who is a Wilmington teacher, underwent a partial leg amputation, while Gabe suffered leg and face injuries. They have four children.

A fundraiser to help this family will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 5 to 10 p.m. at 9781 State Route 123, Blanchester. Dinner plates will be available by donation only and will consist of pork, brisket, wings, baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw, and more. There will be pop, tea, and water provided, and BYOB is fine.

A live band will be performing. Items for a raffle and silent auction are welcomed and can be sent to or dropped off at Riley’s Hair Boutique, 19589 U.S. Route 68, Fayetteville.

For more information, contact Charity Attinger at 513-659-6497.

“Come enjoy food, music and friendships as we help this family,” said a fundraiser organizer.