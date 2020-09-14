Guilty of 2 counts of vehicular homicide

WILMINGTON — A teen driver involved with a fatal car crash pleads guilty to charges.

Clayton Ramsden, 18, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony 3 aggravated vehicular homicide and a misdemeanor — amended from a vehicular assault felony — on Monday in Clinton County Common Pleas Court.

With this plea, seven additional charges including endangering children and marijuana charges were dismissed by visiting Judge Scott Nusbaum.

Ramsden could face a maximum of six and a half years incarceration if given the maximum sentence for each charge and pay over $20,000 in fines. He could lose his driver’s license for life.

In February 2019, Ramsden was involved with a four-vehicle accident near the National Weather Service facility on State Route 134. The crash resulted in the death of two passengers in Ramsden’s vehicle — 20-year-old Wendy Brewer, and her 14-month-old daughter Ariallia.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) which investigated the crash, Ramsden was operating a Chevrolet Cavalier and was heading south on SR 134 when he attempted to pass a Chevrolet Equinox. The Cavalier then struck the Equinox from behind, went left of center, and struck head-on a northbound Buick Century, the OSHP reported.

The Cavalier then was struck by a second northbound vehicle, a Ford Taurus. The Cavalier caught fire and was completely engulfed, stated the OSHP.

Ramsden was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight where he initially was listed in critical condition.

Later in October 2019, his bond was revoked after he was arrested after leading police on a pursuit.

Ramsden is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 6.

