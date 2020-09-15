CCHD: Fifth COVID-19-related local death within 12 days

Five Clinton Countians with COVID-19 have now died within 12 days as the Clinton County Health District reported Monday the death of a man in his 80s with no known underlying health conditions.

A total of 14 local deaths have now been reported, although officials think that number will be reclassified to 13 as it’s expected the state will re-classify a victim as being a full-time resident of another county.

To date, the Clinton County fatalities that officials said were coronavirus-related, and the dates reported, are below; the “u” designates that the person was reported to have underlying medical conditions:

• July 10 — a man in his 80s (u)

• July 14 — a woman in her 30s (u)

• July 21 — a man in his 70s (u)

• July 21 — a man in his 80s (u)

• July 27 — a woman in her 70s (u)

• July 29 — a woman in her 90s (u)

• Aug. 25 — a man in his 70s

• Aug. 26 — a woman in her 70s

• Aug. 27 — a woman in her 80s

• Sept. 3 — a male in his 60s

• Sept. 3 — a woman in her 80s

• Sept. 9 — a man in his 70s

• Sept. 10 — a man in his 60s

• Sept. 14 — a man in his 80s

