Posted on by

Local students earn SSCC honors


Submitted article

photo

Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for summer semester. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average; Dean’s List honorees are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average.

Students honored from Clinton County were:

President’s List

Blanchester: Madison Pembleton; Sabina: Mikel Reno; Wilmington: Samuel Ahrmann, Luke Dressler, Vicki Hutchens, Emily Mendell.

Dean’s List: Wilmington: Clayton Sheeley.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_SSCC-logo.jpg

Submitted article