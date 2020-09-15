Local students earn SSCC honors

Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for summer semester. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average; Dean’s List honorees are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average.

Students honored from Clinton County were:

President’s List

Blanchester: Madison Pembleton; Sabina: Mikel Reno; Wilmington: Samuel Ahrmann, Luke Dressler, Vicki Hutchens, Emily Mendell.

Dean’s List: Wilmington: Clayton Sheeley.

