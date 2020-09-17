Wilmington Garden Club meets

Helen Starkey and Helen Riesen joined masked and socially distanced members of the Wilmington Garden Club individually brown bagging at Diane Christen’s creatively whimsical Clarksville garden on Sept. 14.

President, Mary Thatcher opened the meeting, with members answering to the roll call: “Are you looking forward to fall”. Responses were mixed — some happy for a gardening respite, others enjoying the promises of the season, and some lamenting winter, which necessarily follows.

Secretary Judy Stopkotte and Treasurer Ann Carr handed out their respective reports, which were approved as read. Vice President Vicki Trapp passed the 2020-2021 “A Walk in the Garden” handbook.

Officers are as follows: Mary Thatcher, President and Programs and Books; Vicki Trapp, Vice President, Programs and Books; Cindy Green, Second Vice President, Clinton County History Sign Bed; Judy Stopkotte, Secretary; Nan Kennelly, Assistant Secretary; Ann Carr, Treasurer, Commercial and Residential Beautification, and Special Projects; Kathy Kral, Assistant Treasurer; and Pat Gilbert, Clinton County Contact Chair.

Committee Chairs are: Susan Hunt, Civic and Conservation, Point Park, Ways and Means, Plant Sale and Summer Flower Show; Linda Compton, Christmas Flower Show; Historian, Helen Starkey (as usual, Helen’s 2019-2020 History and Program Books were judged and received “Excellent 100 % on score” from the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs).

Other Chairs include Beverly Sanders, Sunshine; Diane Christen, Sugar Grove Cemetery Garden; Angie Monroe; Telephone; Lisa English, Tours; Ann Kuehn, Publicity. (If any of the above are in error or misspelled, please contact Ann Kuehn as opposed to the Wilmington News Journal)

Committee reports on club activities were limited due to Covid-19 cancellations. Under the more than able direction of Susan Hunt, members have beautifully maintained Point Park. The City of Wilmington and the Clinton County Park Board will be making the decision regarding a replacement at the location of the former gazebo.

Susan Hunt presented the plans for the upcoming Plant Sale 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at the Historical Society. The event will be held outside in the Society Garden area. Participants are to be masked and maintain social distancing. Plants will be identified, including a colored picture of the specific variety.

Thanks to Susan Hunt owning a barn, the next meeting will be held (open air, masks, social distancing, NO brown bags) on Monday, October 14 at 1:30 p.m.

Wilmington Garden Club members, masked and socially distanced, met recently. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_garden-club.jpg Wilmington Garden Club members, masked and socially distanced, met recently. Submitted photo