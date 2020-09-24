Clinton Memorial Hospital debuts $1.8M renovation of cardiac catheterization lab

WILMINGTON – Clinton Memorial Hospital (CMH) announced this week the reopening of their newly renovated cardiac catheterization lab.

The more than $1.8 million renovation will allow CMH to perform minimally-invasive interventional cardiology, vascular surgery, and interventional radiology procedures to treat a wide range of medical conditions, including coronary artery disease, stroke, abdominal aortic aneurysms, and other peripheral vascular disorders.

The lab enables CMH to begin providing emergency cardiology services to the area with a 24/7 STEMI program designed to care for patients stricken with the most serious of heart attacks.

Hassan Hamed, MD of The Christ Hospital was named medical director of the cardiac catheterization lab and interventional services at CMH. Board certified in interventional cardiology, Dr. Hamed completed two fellowships, first in cardiology at Howard University in Washington, D.C., and in Interventional Cardiology at Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia.

His previous positions include staff physician in Jerusalem and Palestine; medical director of the cardiac catherization laboratory, in Saint Joseph Hospital, Kentucky; and interventional cardiologist, at Saint Mary’s Hospital, Indiana.

“I am delighted with the position and with an opportunity to offer localized cardiac care to the people in Clinton County,” said Dr. Hamed. “CMH supports a large community and I look forward to attending to their needs.”

“This is truly an exciting time for CMH, the community and the entire region we serve,” said Lance Beus, CMH chief executive officer. “The investment in our new cardiac catheterization lab demonstrates our commitment to investing in the hospital to enhance services and meet the needs of our growing community for generations to come.

“Our new cardiac catheterization lab here at CMH will allow us to provide timely and more complex cardiovascular treatments to patients seeking care right here in our community.”

The new lab will be used to perform cardiac catheterization procedures on patients needing more specialized heart care and will offer a full scope of services to include both inpatient and outpatient procedures, as well as emergency care.

A virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony will be planned for later this month.

Many procedures and surgeries, as well as emergency services, can be performed at CMH’s cardiac cath lab. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_IMG_4864.jpg Many procedures and surgeries, as well as emergency services, can be performed at CMH’s cardiac cath lab. Submitted photo