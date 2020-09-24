Clinton-Massie makes some history with new FFA chapter

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The story of Future Farmers of America (FFA) now has its newest local chapter — at Clinton-Massie High School.

Allie Steiner, the school’s agriculture teacher, will serve as FFA advisor.

Steiner, who was previously the agriculture teacher at Blanchester High School, is excited both for her position at the school and as the inaugural advisor for the Clinton-Massie Great Oaks FFA.

“It’s surreal,” said Steiner. “I don’t think it has hit me yet on how big it is and how much of a legacy this will lead into.”

The members of this new chapter have elected their officers for the 2020-21 school year. They are President Jonathan Collins, Vice President (VP) of Leadership Ethan Gibson, VP of Agriculture Maggie Rinehart, VP of Community Austin Vonderhaar, Secretary Talon Bowman, Treasurer Delaney Schneder, Reporter McKinley Hale, and Sentinel Tyler Myers.

Steiner believes there’s a great group of students with a lot of passion for these positions and for building their leadership skills.

“It speaks volumes to this school and the kids,” she said. “You don’t see a lot of high school kids with this kind of leadership skills and dedication. I’m excited to see what happens.”

She added that a Facebook page for the Clinton-Massie Great Oaks FFA is in the works and will allow everyone to stay up-to-date with what they’re doing.

Clinton-Massie FFA leaders are, from left, Secretary Talon Bowman, VP of Agriculture Maggie Rinehart, Treasurer Delaney Schneder, VP of Community Austin Vonderhaar, Reporter McKinley Hale, President Jonathan Collins, VP of Leadership Ethan Gibson, and Sentinel Tyler Myers. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_CMFFA.jpg Clinton-Massie FFA leaders are, from left, Secretary Talon Bowman, VP of Agriculture Maggie Rinehart, Treasurer Delaney Schneder, VP of Community Austin Vonderhaar, Reporter McKinley Hale, President Jonathan Collins, VP of Leadership Ethan Gibson, and Sentinel Tyler Myers. Submitted photo

CM-Great Oaks chapter begins

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.