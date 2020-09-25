Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• #1 China Buffet, 1587 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Sept. 9. Critical: Verification demonstrating employees are informed with employee health reporting unavailable. Raw chicken 52°F (prep table) and several trays of raw chicken and several boxes of raw chicken out of refrigeration awaiting preparation. Small amounts should be prepared at a time. Prepare one box at a time and store other in walk-in cooler while awaiting prep. Tray of raw chicken stored on top of soda bag in boxes. Teriyaki chicken 45°F, sweet & sour chicken 52°F, potato 48°F. Adjust thermostat if needed and monitor to keep at 41°F or below. Person in Charge stated cooler door is opened frequently for lunch rush. Shrimp 65°F (hibachi bar), eggs 49°F, tomatoes 50°F (cold buffet). These must be kept 41°F or less. Person in Charge added ice. Buckets of sanitizer missing name label.

Manager certification in food protection unavailable. Written procedures for vomit/diarrhea clean-up unavailable. Employee drinking cup found at chicken prep area and above food prep cooler. Corrected. Hand soap and paper towels not available at hand sink (cook side kitchen). Rolling bin storing sugar missing name label. Door (glass) broken on True reach-in cooler. Employee purse stored in dishwash area. Thermometer missing in True reach-in cooler (four glass doors). Lights in kitchen and dry storage area not working. Walk-in freezer has lots of ice accumulation on floor and on boxes of food. Food product damaged with ice need to be discarded. Discussed COVID-19 responsibilities. At time of visit observed: 1. Customers at buffet using self-service. Self-service buffets are NOT permitted. Buffet may only be open if employees serve customers their food requests with social distancing; 2. Napkins and condiments on dining table. Table common (shared) items must be removed.

Follow-up: Sept. 23.

• Jen’s Deli, 28 W. Main St., Wilmington, Sept. 15. Critical: Verification demonstrating employees are informed on illness reporting requirements is unavailable. Pasta salad, potato salad and some meat missing date markings. Corrected. Chemicals stored out of bulk container missing name labels (bleach water, sanitizer, dish soap). Corrected.

Clean-up procedures for vomit/diarrhea incidents unavailable. Employee beverage with no lid in prep area. Corrected. Food ingredients stored outside of original packaging (sugar and flour) missing name labels. Corrected. Facility has created new preparation, storage, cooking and staging areas. Alterations require approval from Health District. Please submit information such as floor plan, equipment list and menu.

• R+L Transfer, 600 Gilliam Road, Wilmington, Sept. 14. Follow-up. Still more than half of employees entering cafe without masks on.

• R+L Cafe, 600 Gilliam Road, Wilmington, Sept. 14. Everything looks good, no violations. Cafe employee need to ask some to put on masks. All previous violations have been corrected.

• Dairy Queen, 59 Gano Road, Wilmington, Sept. 14. Everything looks good, no violations.

