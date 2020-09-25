LOCAL BRIEFS: Booklovers to meet; memorial car show scheduled

Booklovers to meet

Booklovers, a Blanchester-area book discussion group, will be held at Fellowship Hall of Grace United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 discussing “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate.

Anyone interested in participating may call the library at 937-783-3585 to get a copy of the book. New members are welcome and encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact the Blanchester Public Library.

Memorial car show

WILMINGTON — A memorial car show will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17 in memory of Bobby Maxwell who died on Sept. 19, 2020 at the age of 33.

The car show will be held in the parking lot of Smyth Parts Plus store, located at 1573 Rombach Avenue in Wilmington. The times are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.