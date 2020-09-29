Clinton County Muni Court: Speeders over 90 mph & reckless op drivers fined

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who plead guilty or were found guilty between Sept. 21, 2020 and Sept. 25, 2020:

• Matthew Sheets, 18, of Franklin, going 90 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $30, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Sheets.

• Justin Kreiner, 28, of Greenfield, going 102 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Kreiner.

• Juan David Rodriguez Amariles, 20, of Hilliard, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Rodriguez Amariles.

• April Tate, 26, of Morrow, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Tate.

• Bethany Shanks, 18, of New Vienna, reckless operation, fined $30, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Shanks.

• Jerald Clark, 29, of Morrow, reckless operation, going 98 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $135, assessed $270 court costs. The cases were waived by Clark.

• Raymont Oliver, 56, of Columbus, going 103 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Oliver.

• Hannah Geddis, 23, of Hilliard, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Geddis.

• Kathlee Reusser, 60, of Blanchester, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $400, assessed $270 court costs. The offense was amended from a driving under suspension charge.

• Travis Bates, 32, of South Lebanon, disorderly conduct, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a trespassing charge.

