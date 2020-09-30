Clinton County COVID-19 update: 14 deaths, 309 total cases since pandemic began

WILMINGTON — A total of 14 local coronavirus-related deaths are being reported, as the state has re-classified a victim as being a full-time resident of another county while adding a person to Clinton County’s total.

“The counts can fluctuate due to jurisdictional changes by the Ohio Department of Health,” Clinton County Health Commissioner Pam Bauer told the News Journal last month. “The public demands information be reported in real time, but that is sometimes a challenge.”

The reported COVID-19-related deaths (and dates reported):

• July 10 — a man in his 80s

• July 14 — a woman in her 30s

• July 21 — a man in his 70s

• July 21 — a man in his 80s

• July 27 — a woman in her 70s

• July 29 — a woman in her 90s

• Aug. 26 — a woman in her 70s

• Aug. 27 — a woman in her 80s

• Sept. 1 —a woman in her 80s

• Sept. 3 — a male in his 60s

• Sept. 3 — a woman in her 80s

• Sept. 9 — a man in his 70s

• Sept. 10 — a man in his 60s

• Sept. 14 — a man in his 80s

The total of reported COVID-19 cases in Clinton County since the pandemic began is 309.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_CC-Health-District-6.jpg