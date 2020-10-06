Locals sentenced in municipal court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who plead guilty or were found guilty between Sept. 28, 2020 and Oct. 2, 2020:

• David Cordy Jr., 40, of Wilmington, tax violation, sentenced to one day in jail (suspended), fined $50, assessed $135 court costs. Cordy must file his 2016, 2017, and 2018 tax returns.

• Nathan McDonald, 25, of Xenia, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by McDonald.

• William Demopoulos, 24, of Brook Park, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Demopoulos.

• Caiden Riggers, 18, of Wilmington, going 92 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Riggers.

• Brian Solorio, 26, of Columbus, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Solorio.

• Thomas Zuelke, 19, of Lewis Center, going 95 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Zuelke.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_gavel-pic.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574