Board of DD thanks local businesses

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities would like to say “Thank you” to the very supportive employers in our county.

Each year the CCBDD recognizes businesses who have contributed to employment opportunities for people with disabilities for the past year. Your commitment to look beyond the disabilities, and to support people as individuals, gives everyone the opportunity they deserve to live, learn, work and play in our community.

This year, we would like to thank and give gratitude to the following businesses: 73 Grill, Anytime Fitness, Autumn Years Nursing Center, Azek TimberTech, Burger King, Caesar Creek Flea Market, Champions in the Making, Clinton County Youth Council, Donatos Pizza, Dr. Mary Faeth DDS, Frisch’s, Generations Pizza, Goodwill, Holiday Inn Wilmington, Kroger, The Laurels of Blanchester, Lowe’s, McDonald’s, Naylor’s Furniture, Ohio Living Cape May, Old Navy Jeffersonville, Patri-Tots Learning Center, Person Centered Services, Roosters, Skyline Blanchester, Southern Ohio Council of Governments, Sodexo, Subway Wilmington, Wilmington Parks & Recreation, Walmart, Wendy’s, Wilmington City Schools, and the World Equestrian Center.

Thank you for working together to change lives.

The greatest success stories often begin with someone being given a chance. We encourage all employers to increase community inclusion and consider people of all abilities while hiring.

October is National Disabilities Employment Awareness month. If you’d like to learn more about employer benefits, how to hire someone, or would like to offer learning experiences at your company, contact Shanon Bene at CCBDD at 937-382-7519 for more information.

