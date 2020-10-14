ATSG 767 freighter deployments expand into Africa, Mexico and SE Asia

WILMINGTON — Air Transport Services Group, Inc. announced that its leasing subsidiary, Cargo Aircraft Management (CAM), has delivered a fifth converted Boeing 767-300 freighter to Atlanta-based package delivery giant United Parcel Service, Inc.

The delivery of this aircraft fulfills CAM’s commitment to UPS for five converted Boeing 767-300 freighters and brings ATSG’s total deliveries this year to twelve. Continued strong demand for its converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft has driven deliveries to record levels for ATSG.

Leases and projected leased 767 aircraft deliveries for 2020 include:

• Amazon Air has received five converted Boeing 767-300 freighters from CAM in 2020. CAM announced in June that Amazon had committed to lease eleven more in 2021.

• Amerijet International Airlines of Miami, Florida, took delivery of a converted Boeing 767-300 freighter in September 2020. CAM now leases eight Boeing 767 freighters to Amerijet.

• Cargojet Airways of Mississauga, Canada, has signed an agreement with CAM for another converted Boeing 767-300 freighter, bringing the total number of aircraft leased to Cargojet to five. Delivery is expected to occur in October 2020.

• Northern Air Cargo of Anchorage, Alaska, has signed an agreement to take delivery of their fourth converted Boeing 767-300 freighter from CAM. This delivery is scheduled for November 2020.

In addition to a strong market for newly converted aircraft, ATSG has actively re-deployed its 767 fleet, expanding into new international markets that value it as the leading lessor of medium wide-body 767 aircraft. These include:

• Astral Aviation of Nairobi, Kenya, has signed an agreement with CAM for their first converted Boeing 767-200 freighter, which will join their current fleet serving Africa and Europe in October.

• Aerotransportes Mas de Carga, S.A. de C.V. (MasAir) of Mexico City, will take delivery of a second CAM-owned aircraft, a converted Boeing 767-200 freighter in October 2020. MasAir also leased a Boeing 767-300 from CAM in July.

“ATSG is finishing 2020 strong, with a record number of 767 deliveries that includes thirteen newly converted 767-300 freighter aircraft, with one being assigned to Air Transport International, plus three other expected redeployments of freighter aircraft by year-end,” said Mike Berger, chief commercial officer of ATSG. “ATSG continues to set service goals very high to meet customer demand, and this trend continues into 2021, for which scheduled deliveries already exceed this year’s total.”

ATSG’s fleet expansion during 2020 has been significant, delivering aircraft to nine companies located in five countries. This marks the largest single-year airframe delivery schedule in the history of Air Transport Services Group and lays a strong foundation for 2021.

